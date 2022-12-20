Watch Now
Make piping hot, fresh cinnamon rolls shaped like waffles in a matter of minutes

Apple Walnut Cinnamon Roll Waffles
This recipe is perfect for Christmas morning.
Posted at 2:39 PM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 16:39:46-05

Ruthie Knudsen from Cooking with Ruthie says this recipe is perfect for Christmas morning - it's festive, delicious and easy to make.

She joined us with her Apple Walnut Cinnamon Roll Waffles with Cider Glaze recipe that will only take you a few minutes to complete.

Ingredients
2 (17.5 ounce) cans Pillsbury Grands! cinnamon rolls
2 gala apples, de-seeded and chopped
1 cup candied walnuts, chopped
2 tablespoons apple cider or milk
2 tablespoons powdered sugar

Instructions
Preheat waffle iron, generously coat with cooking spray.
Tip: add more spray after each waffle cooks to prevent sticking.
Open Pillsbury™ and Grands!™ cans and separate rolls; placing on work surface.
Set aside frosting tubs.
Top each roll with 1 tablespoon diced apple and walnuts, pressing into and leveling each roll to about 1/3 inch thickness.
Place in the center of hot waffle iron, press waffle iron closed into dough and release, cook for 2-3 minutes or until waffles are golden brown.

Cider Glaze:
In a small mixing bowl combine frosting from tubs, cider or milk; whisk to combine.
Add powdered sugar; whisk.
Pour into serving dish and serve over warm waffles.

For more recipes, visit cookingwithruthie.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
