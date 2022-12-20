Make piping hot, fresh cinnamon rolls shaped like waffles in a matter of minutes

Ruthie Knudsen from Cooking with Ruthie says this recipe is perfect for Christmas morning - it's festive, delicious and easy to make.
She joined us with her Apple Walnut Cinnamon Roll Waffles with Cider Glaze recipe that will only take you a few minutes to complete.
Ingredients
2 (17.5 ounce) cans Pillsbury Grands! cinnamon rolls
2 gala apples, de-seeded and chopped
1 cup candied walnuts, chopped
2 tablespoons apple cider or milk
2 tablespoons powdered sugar
Instructions
Preheat waffle iron, generously coat with cooking spray.
Tip: add more spray after each waffle cooks to prevent sticking.
Open Pillsbury™ and Grands!™ cans and separate rolls; placing on work surface.
Set aside frosting tubs.
Top each roll with 1 tablespoon diced apple and walnuts, pressing into and leveling each roll to about 1/3 inch thickness.
Place in the center of hot waffle iron, press waffle iron closed into dough and release, cook for 2-3 minutes or until waffles are golden brown.
Cider Glaze:
In a small mixing bowl combine frosting from tubs, cider or milk; whisk to combine.
Add powdered sugar; whisk.
Pour into serving dish and serve over warm waffles.
For more recipes, visit cookingwithruthie.com.