Make piping hot, fresh cinnamon rolls shaped like waffles in a matter of minutes

Ruthie Knudsen from Cooking with Ruthie says this recipe is perfect for Christmas morning - it's festive, delicious and easy to make.

She joined us with her Apple Walnut Cinnamon Roll Waffles with Cider Glaze recipe that will only take you a few minutes to complete.

Ingredients

2 (17.5 ounce) cans Pillsbury Grands! cinnamon rolls

2 gala apples, de-seeded and chopped

1 cup candied walnuts, chopped

2 tablespoons apple cider or milk

2 tablespoons powdered sugar

Instructions

Preheat waffle iron, generously coat with cooking spray.

Tip: add more spray after each waffle cooks to prevent sticking.

Open Pillsbury™ and Grands!™ cans and separate rolls; placing on work surface.

Set aside frosting tubs.

Top each roll with 1 tablespoon diced apple and walnuts, pressing into and leveling each roll to about 1/3 inch thickness.

Place in the center of hot waffle iron, press waffle iron closed into dough and release, cook for 2-3 minutes or until waffles are golden brown.

Cider Glaze:

In a small mixing bowl combine frosting from tubs, cider or milk; whisk to combine.

Add powdered sugar; whisk.

Pour into serving dish and serve over warm waffles.

For more recipes, visit cookingwithruthie.com.