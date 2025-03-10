Make smothered beef burritos just like a Mexican restaurant at home

Smothered Beef Burritos recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson.

Ingredients:

1 lb. ground beef

1/2 onion, chopped

1 Tbsp. minced garlic

1 tsp. cumin

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

4.5 oz. can diced green chiles

16 oz. can refried beans

8 oz. can tomato sauce

10 oz. can enchilada sauce

15. oz. can no-bean chili

6 lg. burrito tortillas

1 bag shredded lettuce

3 c. shredded Mexican blend cheese

Chopped green onions for garnish

Sour cream for garnish

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 400. Place lg. saute pan over med-high heat. Add a little oil and then the ground beef and onion. Cook and crumble the beef until it is browned. Drain off the excess fat.

2. Add the garlic, cumin, salt and pepper. Stir to combine. Next, add the green chili and refried beans. Cook and stir until the refried beans are completely blended into the mixture. Turn the heat to its lowest setting.

3. In a saucepan, add the tomato sauce, enchilada sauce, and no-bean chili. Cook and stir until it boils. Turn the heat to its lowest setting.

4. Divide the meat mixture into 6 equal portions. Assemble the burritos by adding one of the portions of meat mixture onto the middle of a tortilla. Add a little cheese and then fold into a burrito. Repeat the process with the remaining tortillas. Add the burritos to a 9x13 baking dish seam side down. Pour over all of the prepared sauce. Sprinkle with the remaining cheese and place in the oven to bake 10-15 minutes or until the cheese is melted.

5. Serve garnished with chopped green onions and a little sour cream. Enjoy!

