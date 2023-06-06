Make sure your tires are in top shape before summer travel

June is Tire Safety Month and Ken Garff Auto Group can help make sure your vehicle's tires are ready for summer road trips.

Service Manager Chad Nalder, with Ken Garff West Valley Ford, joined us with some things to look for in tires.

He says it's important to make sure your wheels and tires are aligned. If they're out of alignment you could be damaging the tires and it could also affect the vehicle's handling.

Typically, it's recommended to get your vehicle aligned every 2-3 years.

But, Chad says you'll probably want to get your tires rotated much sooner than that, about every 5,000 miles.

Chad also told us about tread wear indicator bars, which are raised bars in the grooves of your tires between the tread markings. When the tread is worn down to the level of those wear bars, it's time to replace your tires.

Because June is Tire Safety Month, Ken Garff has great deals on tires all month long!

Get $40 off a set of 4 tires and a deal on alignment too.

For more information please visit kengarff.com.

