Make the holidays last a little longer in this week's Family Fun with Fox 13

Don't miss out on your chance to see the Park City Snow Globes. Seven life-sized snow globes are along Park City's Main Street and each one plays an iconic holiday song. Kids of all ages will enjoy strolling through the globes but hurry... they will disappear after Monday, January 9. Click here for more information.

Families will enjoy a wintry boat ride adventure on the Provo River! You'll enjoy festive decorations and thousands of lights that twinkle above the water. This Christmas Cruise is happening through the middle of January. Click here for more information.

The Ice Castles in Midway were able to open early thanks to our cold temperatures! You can walk through the castles, use the slide and discover tunnels and archways. There's even a reindeer room! Get your tickets now by clicking here. They hope to stay open until March, weather permitting.

Come and enjoy an old fashioned wagon ride, that's being pulled by Clydesdale Horses! Family and friends will love this ride around the beautiful High Star Ranch in Kamas, and then warm up with hot cocoa after the ride. But, this experience only goes through Friday, January 6 so get your tickets now here.

There are a lot of places to go ice skating, including the brand new Ice Ribbon at Millcreek Common. You can even take lessons if you're a little shaky on skates. Click here for the details.

The Gallivan Center in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City also offers skating through February and you can rent both hockey and figure skates. Click here for details.

Herriman's Ice Ribbon is also open. Families will enjoy a relaxing skate and then they can take a break warming their hands at the fire pits. Click here for more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13 each and every week!