Make the most of every season at The Coffee Shop at The Little America Hotel in downtown Salt Lake City, open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week.

On Monday nights through the month of August, kids will receive a free scoop of ice cream with the purchase of an adult entrée.

The Coffee Shop is serving up fresh seasonal dishes and housemade desserts, perfect for

summer evenings, patio lunches or indulgent brunches.

Executive Chef Santiago Ramos prepared one of the best-sellers on the menu, the Deluxe Burger.

Pastry Chef Blanca Vazquez says their Classic Raspberry Pie is also a favorite.

Some other summer menu favorites are as follows:



Peach Upside Down Cake

Mango Lemonade Pie

Blackened Coho Salmon

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Desserts are made from scratch daily, with fresh ingredients and classic recipes that bring out the best of each season.

Patio dining is available, offering a charming spot to dine outdoors in the heart of downtown.

The Coffee Shop is open seven days a week from 6:00 a.m. to 11 p.m. No reservations are

needed—just drop in and enjoy.

Learn more or check out the full Coffee Shop menu at saltlake.littleamerica.com.

