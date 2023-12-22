Make these muffins now and tuck them away to enjoy on Christmas morning

Ruthie Knudsen, Cooking with Ruthie, says these Cranberry Orange Muffins are perfect for breakfast or brunch.

She says you can make them now and tuck them away for Christmas morning.

Ingredients



2 cups all-purpose flour, sifted

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted and cooled

3 ounce Neufchatel cream cheese, softened

1/3 cup coconut sugar or monk fruit

1 tablespoon orange zest

1/2 cup orange juice

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup skim milk

1 1/2 cups cranberries, fresh or frozen, chopped

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375° F.

Prepare muffin tin by greasing cups or use paper liners.

In a large bowl, add flour, baking powder, salt and baking soda. Mix together with a fork.

In a separate bowl, whisk together butter, cream cheese, coconut sugar, orange zest and juice, eggs, vanilla and milk.

Stir the wet mixture into the flour mixture until just combined.

Fold in chopped cranberries.

Fill each muffin cup about 3⁄4 full.

Bake until golden and a toothpick comes out clean (20–25 minutes).

Cool muffins in pan for 5 minutes, then remove to a wire rack and cool completely.

You can find more recipes at cookingwithruthie.com.