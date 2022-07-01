Make these patriotic than these Red, White and Blue Stuffed Strawberries

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Red White and Blue Stuffed Strawberries

Ingredients

12 large strawberries

4 oz. cream cheese, softened

½ c. powdered sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

4 oz. whipped topping

1 pint blueberries

Directions

1. Rinse and dry the strawberries. Remove the stems and cut them in half. Use a small spoon to hallow out the inside of the strawberries. Set aside.

2. In a mixing bowl, add the cream cheese, powdered sugar, vanilla, and whipped topping. Use a hand-mixer to blend until smooth. Scoop the mixture into a piping bag or zipper bag with the corner cut out. Pipe the mixture into the strawberries.

3. Place 2 or 3 blueberries on top. Place them on a platter and serve. Enjoy!

For more recipes please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.