Make these patriotic than these Red, White and Blue Stuffed Strawberries

Red, White & Blue Stuffed Strawberries
You can't get more patriotic than these Red, White &amp; Blue Stuffed Strawberries by Smith's Chef Jeff.
Posted at 1:50 PM, Jul 01, 2022
Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Red White and Blue Stuffed Strawberries

Ingredients
12 large strawberries
4 oz. cream cheese, softened
½ c. powdered sugar
1 tsp. vanilla
4 oz. whipped topping
1 pint blueberries

Directions
1. Rinse and dry the strawberries. Remove the stems and cut them in half. Use a small spoon to hallow out the inside of the strawberries. Set aside.

2. In a mixing bowl, add the cream cheese, powdered sugar, vanilla, and whipped topping. Use a hand-mixer to blend until smooth. Scoop the mixture into a piping bag or zipper bag with the corner cut out. Pipe the mixture into the strawberries.

3. Place 2 or 3 blueberries on top. Place them on a platter and serve. Enjoy!

For more recipes please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.

