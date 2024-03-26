Watch Now
Make this Avocado Basil Pasta from a new cookbook out TODAY

"The Tried and True Cookbook"
the Tried &amp; True Cookbook is out today!
Posted at 2:03 PM, Mar 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-26 16:03:46-04

Alyssa Rivers is a mom of four from Salt Lake City who has turned her foodie hobby into a culinary empire.

Alyssa is known as The Recipe Critic to her 12 million loyal followers.

Now she has a cookbook out, "The Tried & True Cookbook: 150 Quick & Easy Recipes for Busy Families" is available today — March 26, 2024!

Alyssa joined us with one of her favorite recipes in the book, Avocado Basil Pasta Salad. You can get that recipe by clicking here.

The cookbook also has recipes for breakfast, lunch and dinner including a few of Alyssa's generational recipes that are jazzed-up, remixed classics, all sprinkled with the colorful personality she's best known for.

You can learn more at therecipecritic.com.

