Make this delicious Baked Apple Croissant with fresh apples from Smith's

Baked Apple Croissant recipe by Chef Jeff Jackson with Smith's Food & Drug

Ingredients:



4 medium or 3 large apples

4 Tbsp. butter

1/2 c. brown sugar

2 Tbsp. maple syrup

1 Tbsp. cornstarch + 1 Tbsp. water

1 package or 2 sheets puff pastry

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1/8 tsp. allspice

1/8 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

1 large egg, mixed

Directions

1. Peel and cut your apples to ¼ - ½ inch dice. Melt the butter in a skillet over medium heat. Once the butter has melted and bubbles for about a minute, add the apples along with the brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, and salt. Stir to combine. Continue to cook for about 10 minutes.

2. Mix the cornstarch and water and add it along with the maple syrup. Mix it in and cook until the apples are thick and syrupy. Stir in the vanilla. Take the apples off the heat and allow them to cool as you prepare the pastry.

3. Preheat your oven to 400. Thaw the puff pastry if you've purchased the frozen variety. Spray a 12 cup muffin tin with non-stick spray. Cut the pastry sheets into 12 rectangles. Press the pastry pieces into the muffin tin with the corners laying out. Fill the pastries with the apple filling and then fold the corners over the top, pinching them shut.

4. Brush the tops with the whisked egg and then place in the oven to bake 20-25 minutes. Let them cool a bit before carefully removing them from the pan. Serve and enjoy!

