Make this delicious steak dinner for your Valentine

If you don't want to fight the crowds of Valentine's evening, you can make dinner at home and eat by candlelight.

The owners of Brough Ranch shared a recipe for Steak Crostini with Chimichurri Sauce.

French Baguette

Butter or olive oil

One pack of Brough Ranch Steak of your choice

Chimichurri Sauce

4 large garlic cloves

1 cup loosely packed fresh parsley

1 cup loosely packed fresh cilantro

1 cup loosely packed fresh basil

3/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/4 cup rice vinegar

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

Directions

1. In a food processor mince garlic. Add the parsley, cilantro, and basil. Pulse to finely chop the herbs. With the food processor running, drizzle in olive oil and rice vinegar. Add salt and pepper.

2. Set at least half of sauce aside for later. Place steak in a bowl and with the rest of the sauce cover beef and let marinate for at least 30 minutes but overnight is recommended.

3. On medium high heat cook steak until medium rare. Remove from heat and let rest for 20 minutes.

4. While beef is resting slice baguettes into small slices, sprinkle with olive oil and broil until golden brown. Remove from oven and place on serving plate.

5. Slice beef thinly and place on top of toasted baguettes then garnish with the reserved Chimichurri sauce.

Brough Ranch is offering a discount code for viewers.

Use "BroughLove13" for a free Wagyu or Angus Ground beef with any beef purchase. Must add it in your cart before checking out.

For more information or to place your order go to broughranch.com.