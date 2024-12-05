Make this holiday favorite, Chicken Cordon Bleu, but in meatballs!

Chicken Cordon Bleu Meatballs recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson.

For the Meatballs:

1/4 c. shallot, minced

1/4 c. half and half

1 Tbsp. chopped parsley

1 large egg

1/3 c. Italian breadcrumbs

1/2 c. deli ham, minced

1 lb. ground chicken

1 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. paprika

Rice to serve

Chopped parsley to garnish

For the Sauce:

3 Tbsp. butter

3 Tbsp. flour

1 1/2 c. chicken broth

1 1/2 c. half and half

2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

1/2 tsp. kosher salt + 1/2 tsp. pepper

2 Tbsp. lemon juice

To Stuff & Bread the Meatballs:

1/3 c. Italian breadcrumbs

2/3 c. panko breadcrumbs

2 oz. Swiss cheese, diced

1/4 c. olive oil

Directions

1. Make the meatballs by adding all of the ingredients in a large bowl, except the ground chicken. Mix to combine. Use your hands to mix in the ground chicken just until combined. Form the meatballs into 12 equal meatballs. Set aside.

2. Preheat oven to 400. Stuff each meatball with a cube of swiss cheese. Combine the two breadcrumb types in a bowl. Roll each meatball in the breadcrumbs to coat. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the breaded meatballs and cook a minute or two on each side until evenly browned. Transfer the meatballs to a sheet pan with a wire rack.

3. Place them in the oven to bake 10-15 minutes or until the interior of the meatballs reaches at least 160 degrees. As they cook make the sauce in a clean skillet over medium heat by adding the butter. Once melted, add in the flour and combine to form a paste. Cook for 1 minute stirring often.

4. Add in the broth, half and half, Dijon, salt and pepper, and lemon juice. Bring to a simmer and cook for 5 minutes. Taste and adjust the seasoning as necessary. Serve the meatballs over rice and topped with the sauce. Garnish with parsley. Enjoy!

You can find more at smithsfoodanddrug.com.

