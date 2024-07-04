Make this Red, White and Blue Funnel Cake for dessert tonight

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe for Red, White and Blue Funnel Cakes

Ingredients:

For the Cakes:

2 c. flour

2 Tbsp. sugar

1 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

1 1/2 c. whole milk

2 large eggs, beaten

1/2 tsp. vanilla

Oil for frying

For the Topping:

1 lb. strawberries, sliced

1 lb. blueberries

1/4 c. + 1/4 c. sugar

1 tsp. + 1 tsp. lemon zest

1 Tbsp. + 1 Tbsp. lemon juice

Whipped cream

Directions

1. Make the strawberry and blueberry toppings by adding the berries to separate bowls. Add ¼ c. of sugar to each berry. Add a tsp. of zest to each and then a tbsp. of juice to each. Mix them thoroughly and set aside.

2. Heat 2-3 inches of oil to a heavy pot over medium-high heat. Use a candy thermometer to monitor the temperature to 350.

3. Make the batter by adding the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt to a mixing bowl. Whisk to combine. In another bowl, whisk together the milk, eggs, and vanilla. While whisking slowly sprinkle in the dry ingredients until it is all in and fully incorporated.

4. Heat your oven to 200 and place a wire rack in a sheet pan. When the oil is hot, add about a half cup of batter to a measure cup with a spout. Drizzle the batter into the oil in a steady stream going in a circle and a crisscross pattern. Fry until golden brown, about 90 seconds per side. Place the cooked cake on the prepared sheet pan to keep warm in the oven. Make sure the oil comes back to 350 degrees before starting the next one.

5. Serve the cakes with a dollop of cream and then topped with some of each of the berries. Happy Independence Day!

You can find more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.