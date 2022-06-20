Make this street taco popular in Mexico in your own kitchen

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Tacos Al Pastor

Ingredients

For the Meat:

4 lbs. boneless country style pork ribs

3 guajillo chiles, dried

1/4 c. orange juice

1/4 c. lime juice

1 small onion, roughly chopped

2 tsp. cinnamon

2 tsp. Mexican oregano

2 tsp. cumin

2 oz. achiote paste

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 Tbsp. black pepper

For Serving:

Tortillas

1 pineapple cut into slices and grilled

1/4 c. cilantro, separated into leaves

1 red onion, sliced thinly

2 limes cut into wedges

Directions

1. Prepare the pork by cutting the ribs into thin strips. Place the pork into a large zip bag or bowl. Boil 2 cups of water in the microwave. Add the dried chiles to a bowl and pour over the boiling water. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and let them soak 5 minutes. Take out the chiles and slice them in half lengthwise to remove the seeds and stems.

2. Add the chiles to a blender along with the orange and lime juices, onion, cinnamon, and pepper. Blend until smooth. If the paste is too thick, add a little of the water used to rehydrate the peppers. Pour the marinade over the pork, mix everything together well. Place it into the fridge and let it marinate at least 4 hours or overnight.

3. Remove the meat 30 minutes before cooking. Preheat your grill to med-high heat. Grill for 7-8 minutes per side or until they are slightly charred. Serve the meat on warmed tortillas with grilled pineapple, cilantro leaves, a few green onions and lime wedges. Enjoy!

