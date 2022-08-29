Make two delicious meals out of one pressure cooker recipe

Citrus Pear meal prep classes not only make healthy eating easy—they're also a great way to meet new friends and make connections. You'll never have to cook dinner alone!

The convenience of freezer meals means you're in control of when you eat. You can cook at your own pace.

Citrus Pear meals are planned by registered dietitians who keep nutrition and flavor in mind—giving you the best of both worlds! Meals can be accommodated for allergies and special diets, so you can feel assured your meals are safe for your dietary needs.

Do you struggle with what to make that is healthy and easy? Citrus Pear has many options and different portions to adapt to your lifestyle.

No time to attend a class? Citrus Pear now offers delivery service from Southeast Idaho to Utah County. Go to citruspear.com to schedule a delivery.

Registered Dietitian and Founder of Citrus Pear McKenzie Rockwood joined us with how one pressure cooker recipe can be turned into two delicious meals, without making it look or taste like "leftovers".

McKenzie made a customer and family favorite, Balsamic Chicken. An herby marinade with basil, rosemary, and thyme keeps this meal fresh and light but full of flavor. McKenzie demonstrated how you can repurpose this meal from Balsamic Chicken with Angel Hair Pasta one night to Balsamic Chicken Caprese later in the week. Nutrition Facts: 27g protein, 190 calories and 4g total fat.

For more information please visit: citruspeardinners.com.