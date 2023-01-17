Make your Best Friend a Homemade Treat with these "Pup"cakes

"Pup"cakes

For the Pupcakes:

1 2/3 c. all purpose flour

1 tsp. baking soda

1/4 c. canola oil

1 large egg

1/2 c. applesauce

1 ripe banana, mashed

1/4 c. creamy peanut butter

1 c. water

For the Frosting:

1/2 c. plain Greek yogurt

1/3 c. creamy peanut butter

Favorite dog treat for garnish

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 350. In a mixing bowl, combine the flour, and baking soda. Stir to mix thoroughly. Add the oil, egg, and applesauce. Stir just until combined. Add the banana, peanut butter, and water. Mix just until it all comes together.

2. Line a muffin tin with 8 paper liners. Fill each liner about half full. If you still have extra batter, simply add another liner and fill it. Place in the oven to bake for 16-18 minutes or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean.

3. As they bake, make the frosting by combining its ingredients with an electric mixer until smooth. Place the frosting in a piping bag. Remove the cupcakes from the oven and let them cool 20-30 minutes before frosting. Pipe on the frosting and then garnish with your pups favorite doggie treat. Share with your little furball and let them enjoy!

For more of Chef Jeff's recipes, please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.

