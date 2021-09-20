Make your best friend homemade treats with this recipe from Smith's Chef Jeff

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe
Homemade Dog Treats
Ingredients
- 1 c. pumpkin puree
- 2 eggs
- 1/3 c. peanut butter
- 2 c. whole wheat flour
- ½ tsp. cinnamon
Directions
1. Preheat your oven to 350. Line a baking sheet with silicone baking mat or parchment paper.
2. In a large bowl, combine the pumpkin, eggs, and peanut butter. Stir to combine.
3. Add in the flour and cinnamon and stir just until combined.
4. Dust a working surface with flour. Turn the dough out onto the surface and using a rolling pin, flatten the dough to about ¼ inch thick. Use a cookie cutter to make desired shapes. Place the shapes onto the prepared baking dish. Place in the oven for 30-40 minutes, depending on how crunchy you'd like the final treats to be. Remove them from the oven and cool the treats on a wire rack. Once they are completely cool, place them in a zipper bag. Feed them to your best friend and enjoy!
