Make your best friend homemade treats with this recipe from Smith's Chef Jeff

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Homemade Dog Treats

Ingredients



1 c. pumpkin puree

2 eggs

1/3 c. peanut butter

2 c. whole wheat flour

½ tsp. cinnamon

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 350. Line a baking sheet with silicone baking mat or parchment paper.

2. In a large bowl, combine the pumpkin, eggs, and peanut butter. Stir to combine.

3. Add in the flour and cinnamon and stir just until combined.

4. Dust a working surface with flour. Turn the dough out onto the surface and using a rolling pin, flatten the dough to about ¼ inch thick. Use a cookie cutter to make desired shapes. Place the shapes onto the prepared baking dish. Place in the oven for 30-40 minutes, depending on how crunchy you'd like the final treats to be. Remove them from the oven and cool the treats on a wire rack. Once they are completely cool, place them in a zipper bag. Feed them to your best friend and enjoy!

Find more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.