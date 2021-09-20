Watch
Make your best friend homemade treats with this recipe from Smith's Chef Jeff

Your dogs are probably part of the family, so show them you love them with these homemade treats by Smith's Chef Jeff.
Posted at 1:54 PM, Sep 20, 2021
Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe
Homemade Dog Treats
Ingredients

  • 1 c. pumpkin puree
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/3 c. peanut butter
  • 2 c. whole wheat flour
  • ½ tsp. cinnamon

Directions
1. Preheat your oven to 350. Line a baking sheet with silicone baking mat or parchment paper.
2. In a large bowl, combine the pumpkin, eggs, and peanut butter. Stir to combine.
3. Add in the flour and cinnamon and stir just until combined.
4. Dust a working surface with flour. Turn the dough out onto the surface and using a rolling pin, flatten the dough to about ¼ inch thick. Use a cookie cutter to make desired shapes. Place the shapes onto the prepared baking dish. Place in the oven for 30-40 minutes, depending on how crunchy you'd like the final treats to be. Remove them from the oven and cool the treats on a wire rack. Once they are completely cool, place them in a zipper bag. Feed them to your best friend and enjoy!

