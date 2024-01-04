Make your childhood dreams come true

A Utah couple has transformed a treehouse into an world-renown Airbnb.

Nestled in the outskirts of Park City, Utah you'll find this cozy treehouse along with a dreamy family cabin they call 'The Hideaway.'

Both are equipped with electricity, running water and all the essential including WiFi.

Situated at 8,000 feet in a private rural canyon community this dreamy getaway is one to add to your bucket-list.

According to Airbnb Superhosts Rocky & Gianni, the goal of your visit is to escape the city and embrace nature with the breathtaking mountain views.

The Treehouse Utah was built in 2013 using mostly raw materials found on the property itself, such as the wood used from the Aspens.

The Hideaway Utah was hand built in 1976 by Roger and Barbara as a summer cabin, until Rocky and Gianni became stewards of this beautiful two-acre property in 2021.

Make your romantic reservation or family trip today!

*Note: Both are only accessible by 4×4/AWD for 3 miles of dirt or snow-packed roads. Chains are required to access both properties between October 15th-May 31st.