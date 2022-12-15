Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Make your holidays merry and bright with Wasatch Medical Clinic

Breakthrough technology fixes E.D.
We talk about the effects of E.D. on the partner. Plus, a way you can fix the problem and get your relationship back on track.
Posted at 3:08 PM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-15 17:08:37-05

Men with erectile dysfunction no longer have to take a pill.

A series of 15-minute treatments at Wasatch Medical Clinic can fix your E.D.

It's called acoustic wave therapy. It delivers pressure waves through the skin into the blood vessels causing the damaged blood vessels to open up and expand.

There's no pain involved, and it's a very discrete process.

It's being called the new standard of treatment with data that has been studied in several countries.

Wasatch Medical Clinic is offering a doctor's exam, assessment and blood flow ultrasound, all for free.

Don't miss you chance, call now 801-901-8000.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere