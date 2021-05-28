Make your life easier and better in the kitchen

In this Home Pros segment, we talked with Shelf Genie owner Mike Gardner about how his shelving can make your life better in the kitchen!

Shelf Genie makes custom shelves that fit in your current cabinets.

For instance, a Lazy Susan, where everything is right at your reach. Or, drawers that pull out and hold up to 100 pounds!

Or, even pull-out wine shelves and drawers within drawers to keep your kitchen organized.

Shelf Genie designers will work with you, to see what your areas of frustrations are, and then come up with solutions.

The consultation is free, they'll come to your house and do a 3D custom design for you.

The shelves are hand-made at a mill and they install it all with a lifetime warranty.

Call 801-615-2314 to make an appointment, or visit shelfgenie.com/locations/wasatchrange.