Make your next cake extra special with Cake by Savz

Savannah, the owner of Cake by Savz, creates homemade custom cakes for birthdays, weddings and celebrations of all kinds.

Or, you can just leave it up to them to create a cake for your special occasion. Learn more at @cakebysavz.

Savannah also owns Dipped Haus, Utah’s first chocolate covered strawberry bar and workshop that allows you to create your own dessert.

Indulge in chocolate a workshop full of color, numerous toppings, flavors, and designs.

Workshops are great for a date-night, kids or birthday party. To book click here.

