The Place

Make your next cake extra special with Cake by Savz

Cake by Savz
She started with dipped strawberries and now she's creating custom cakes.
Posted at 2:07 PM, Aug 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-10 16:07:10-04

Savannah, the owner of Cake by Savz, creates homemade custom cakes for birthdays, weddings and celebrations of all kinds.

Or, you can just leave it up to them to create a cake for your special occasion. Learn more at @cakebysavz.

Savannah also owns Dipped Haus, Utah’s first chocolate covered strawberry bar and workshop that allows you to create your own dessert.

Indulge in chocolate a workshop full of color, numerous toppings, flavors, and designs.

Workshops are great for a date-night, kids or birthday party. To book click here.

