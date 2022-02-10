Make your own chocolates for Valentine's Day with this simple recipe

Ruthie Knudsen with Cooking with Ruthie says her Valentine Chocolate Truffles recipe will inspire you to make your own chocolates this Valentine's Day.

These truffles are easy to make and yummy to eat.

Ingredients



1 (1 lbs) tub of soft caramel (not caramel dip)

1 1/2 cups milk or dark chocolate chips

3/4 cup white chocolate chips

2 teaspoons canola oil, divided

heart shaped confectionaries

parchment paper

Instructions

Roll soft caramel into 1 inch balls; set on parchment paper.

Warm milk or dark chocolate chips with 1 teaspoon canola oil in microwave; cook 30 seconds, stir, cook 15 seconds more, stir vigorously.

Repeat until smooth.

Repeat with white chocolate chips and 1 teaspoon canola oil.

Dip rolled caramel into melted chocolate using 2 forks and allowing excess drip off, set on parchment paper, repeat with additional caramel balls.

Drizzle back and forth across truffles, (I worked in batches of 5) quickly adding sprinkles on top so they'll stick.

Let set up on parchment.

Get more recipes at cookingwithruthie.com.