Watch
The Place

Actions

Make your own chocolates for Valentine's Day with this simple recipe

items.[0].videoTitle
This recipe by Cooking with Ruthie will make you want to make your own Valentine's Day candy.
Posted at 2:29 PM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 16:29:35-05

Ruthie Knudsen with Cooking with Ruthie says her Valentine Chocolate Truffles recipe will inspire you to make your own chocolates this Valentine's Day.

These truffles are easy to make and yummy to eat.

Ingredients

  • 1 (1 lbs) tub of soft caramel (not caramel dip)
  • 1 1/2 cups milk or dark chocolate chips
  • 3/4 cup white chocolate chips
  • 2 teaspoons canola oil, divided
  • heart shaped confectionaries
  • parchment paper

Instructions
Roll soft caramel into 1 inch balls; set on parchment paper.
Warm milk or dark chocolate chips with 1 teaspoon canola oil in microwave; cook 30 seconds, stir, cook 15 seconds more, stir vigorously.
Repeat until smooth.
Repeat with white chocolate chips and 1 teaspoon canola oil.
Dip rolled caramel into melted chocolate using 2 forks and allowing excess drip off, set on parchment paper, repeat with additional caramel balls.
Drizzle back and forth across truffles, (I worked in batches of 5) quickly adding sprinkles on top so they'll stick.
Let set up on parchment.

Get more recipes at cookingwithruthie.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere