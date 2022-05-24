Make your own gin at Alpine Distilling

Take a trip to Silver Creek in Park City, Utah where Alpine Distilling produces Whiskey & Gin and just won two big international awards!

They are also proud to welcome their newest location the Alpine Distilling Pie Bar right on Main Street Park City.

Owner, Sara Sargent, showed us around the new Pie Bar which is a great place to lounge, enjoy live music, or even make your own gin or cocktails!

Their Utah Straight Bourbon Whiskey just won Platinum and their Alpine Park City Gin won Best in Show at the TAG Global Spirit Awards.

Alpine Distilling is located at 364 Main Street and for more information go to Alpine Distilling.