Make your own plant décor at these upcoming events at Thyme and Place

Even if you don't have a green thumb naturally, there's a "Thyme and Place" that can help you get one.

Thyme and Place is a local store, owned by Melinda Meservy, who helps people create their own plant décor.

There are a few upcoming workshops that are perfect for beginners all the way to plant experts.

Those include two off-site activities for people 21 and over.

The first one is just in time to make your mom (or yourself) a Mother's Day terrarium.

Terrarium Tuesday is happening at the new HK Brewery Taproom, located at 370 Aspen Avenue in Salt Lake city. It's happening from 6:30 to 8pm on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Then, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, you can make your own Mini Cement Garden at Paint & Pour Night at Scion Cider Bar located at 916 Jefferson Street, Salt Lake City. This also starts at 6:30pm.

Two more activities in May are are for all ages.

On Wednesday, May 24, 2023, from 6:30-8pm, you can learn how to do Terrariums with Jodi. This is happening at Thyme and Place, 362 East Harvey Milk Boulevard (900 South), in Salt Lake City.

On Wednesday, May 31, 2023, make your own Sphagnum Moss Pole at a workshop, also at Thyme and Place.

Melinda is inspiring others to seek out their own creativity through indoor gardening. You can learn more about the Inspire In Utah campaign at inutah.org/inspire.

And for more information please visitthymeandplaceshop.com.