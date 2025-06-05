Make your own shrimp rolls with this recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe for Buttery Shrimp Rolls

Ingredients

1 lb. peeled and deveined shrimp, halved

3 sticks salted butter, cubed

Juice and zest of 2 lemons

2 tbsp. + 1 tbsp. tarragon, chopped

½ tsp. kosher salt + ¼ tsp. pepper

¼ c. mayonnaise

1 rib celery, chopped

1 tbsp. minced chives

2 tbsp. reserved cooking butter

4 split top brioche buns

2 tbsp. butter

Extra chives to garnish

Directions

1. Season the shrimp with salt and pepper. Add the lemon juice and zest to a medium sized pot over medium heat with the salt and pepper. Bring the mixture to a simmer. Once simmering, begin to stir in the butter a bit at a time until it is all melted in. Stir in the 2 tbsp. tarragon and let the mixture heat to almost simmering.

2. Add in the shrimp and allow it to poach 3-4 minutes or until opaque throughout. Remove the shrimp to a mixing bowl. Allow it to cool about 10 minutes at room temperature.

3. Mix the mayo, celery, chives, and 2 tbsp. of the poaching butter to the shrimp. Mix to combine. Add the 2 tbsp. regular butter to a nonstick pan over medium heat. Once melted add the buns open side down to the pan and cook until toasted.

4. Fill the toasted buns with the shrimp mixture. Garnish with extra chives and serve. Enjoy!

For more recipes, please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.