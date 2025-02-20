Make your own vision board, and maybe some new friends too

Witchy Yoga Girl offers workshops daily where people can come to make friends, learn a new craft and go home with something magical they created.

Owner Sheena Brown joined us in studio with one of creations — Vision Boards, which are a collage of images and words that can help you visualize your goals and dreams.

Vision board workshops are every Tuesday at 2pm. But that's not all you can do at Witchy Yoga Girl.

They have candle making workshops every Wednesday and Friday at 6pm and yoga classes four days a week.

Plus, once it warms up they'll be doing easy nature hikes where you can hug trees, look for crystals and find herbs local to Utah.

Plus, they offer private parties for all of the workshops too.

You can find more at witchyyogagirl.com.