Make your summer BBQ easy, delicious and beautiful with Gourmandise.

Gourmandise now offers a "Bake at Home" product line
Gourmandise Catering can make your summer BBQ easy, delicious, & beautiful.

Their new "Bake at Home" product line can make for the perfect start to your Pioneer day
celebration— whether that is gathering around warm cinnamon rolls or beginning your busy day with a freshly baked croissant.

Hally Hansen, with Gourmandise, says they also offer specialty lemonades to compliment your celebration, or even create your own specialty lemonade stand!

You can also Build a Breakfast" with Bake at Home items and a variety of the perfect complements like a warm croissant, fresh berries, jam, butter, honey, Nutella, or whatever your heart desires!

Of course you can always pick up your favorites at any Gourmandise location. For more information please visit: gourmandise.com.

