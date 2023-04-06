Makeup tips for the change of season

With the change of a season comes a change in our makeup.

Makeup Artist, Jocelyn Vallacalle, joined us for spring makeup tips and what to use now that the weather is getting warmer.

She says skin prep is so important when considering how your foundation is going to look. Make sure to use a generous amount of a moisturizer that dries a bit tacky. This will ensure the makeup doesn't set cakey or dry looking.

Jocelyn's favorite product ishere.

Jocelyn also says that a subtle glow is right on trend this year. To achieve this, applying an iridescent primer before your makeup is going to be key, rather than applying shimmer on top of foundation.

Jocelyn suggests a "glotion" and a "liquid filter".

Juicy, hydrated lips are all the trend this season. Nothing more than a stain of color. To make sure your lips are in tip-top shape, use a Lip Sleeping Mask at night.

Here are some favorites of Jocelyn: LANEIGE and Aquaphor.

To follow Jocelyn and see her makeup tutorials find her on Instagram and TikTok @beautywithjocelyn.