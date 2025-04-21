Making chocolates is making a Utah woman's dream come true

Making candy is making a Utah woman's dream come true. She's the owner of "Black Bow Chocolates" in Kaysville.

Jessica says she lives by the saying "Find what you love and do it".

She loved eating her grandmother's hand-dipped chocolates as a child, and learned how to create them herself, from her grandma.

Black Bow Chocolates are hand-dipped and come in eight flavors (if you shop online):

Salted Caramel, Peanut Butter, Cherry Cordial, Mint Cream, Orange Cream, Brown Sugar, Lemon Cream and Coconut Cream).

You can also get coffee now too!

There are additional flavors if you stop by the store at 13 W Center St, Kaysville, UT.

You can learn more at blackbowchocolates.com.

