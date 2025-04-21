Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Making chocolates is making a Utah woman's dream come true

Black Bow Chocolates
Making candy is making a Utah woman's dream come true.
Posted

Making candy is making a Utah woman's dream come true. She's the owner of "Black Bow Chocolates" in Kaysville.

Jessica says she lives by the saying "Find what you love and do it".

She loved eating her grandmother's hand-dipped chocolates as a child, and learned how to create them herself, from her grandma.

Black Bow Chocolates are hand-dipped and come in eight flavors (if you shop online):
Salted Caramel, Peanut Butter, Cherry Cordial, Mint Cream, Orange Cream, Brown Sugar, Lemon Cream and Coconut Cream).

You can also get coffee now too!

There are additional flavors if you stop by the store at 13 W Center St, Kaysville, UT.

You can learn more at blackbowchocolates.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere