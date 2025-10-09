"Making Room at the Table: Crafting Heirlooms that Bring People Together"

At Park City Custom Wood Design, they don't just build tables, they build heirlooms.

Greg Burns says, "For me, Thanksgiving has always been about more than just food — it's about connection. It's a time when families gather, stories are shared, and memories are made. And all of it happens around the table."

That's why each piece is handcrafted by Greg, and a one-of-a-kind, designed to become part of people's lives.

He always collaborates with his client to learn about their space, their vision and their story.

He works with premium hardwoods like walnut, oak and maple because of their character and natural beauty. The result is quality furniture that's built to last and to be passed down for generations.

You can see Park City Custom Wood Design at the Salt Lake Fall Home Show and one lucky attendee will have the chance to bring their tablescape dreams to life by winning a solid white oak dining table valued at $4,500.

Measuring approximately 42" x 90", this timeless handcrafted piece is designed to anchor gatherings for years to come.

Visitors can enter the giveaway by scanning the QR codes placed at the show entrances, in the official program, and at the table display on the show floor.

The Salt Lake Fall Home Show

Dates:

Friday, Oct. 10, 2025 | 2 p.m.–9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025 | 10 a.m.–9 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025 | 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street, Sandy, Utah

Admission:

Adults (Door) – $12.00

Adults (Online) – $10.00

Seniors 55+ (Door & Online) – $8.00

Children Ages 12 & under – FREE

For more information and tickets, visit SaltLakeFallHomeShow.com.

