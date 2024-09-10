Making Strides is for breast cancer survivors, thrivers, caregivers and families

For more than 30 years, the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancers ha united communities in the nation's largest movement to end breast cancer as we know it.

This year, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Utah will take place on Saturday, October 12, 2024 at Liberty Park.

It's a place where breast cancer survivors and metastatic breast cancer thrivers, caregivers, supporters and families can all come together.

Registration is open and for more information or to register your team, visit: MakingStridesWalk.org/saltlakecityut.

The walk always takes place in October because it's Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness about breast cancer and the importance of early detection and prevention.

Regular breast cancer screening can catch cancer early when it may be easier to treat.

Evidence-based American Cancer Society breast cancer guidelines recommend women at average risk begin mammograms at age 45.

For older women, ACS guidelines recommend that women should continue screening as long as they are in good health and are expected to live at least 10 more years.

Talk to your healthcare provider about screening. Factors such as family history, genetics and lifestyle choices can influence when screening should start and how often someone should get screened.