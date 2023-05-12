Making the arts more accessible for Utah artists with disabilities

Art Access is on a mission to increase accessibility in the arts for Utah artists with disabilities.

They are helping these artists with professional mentorship, exhibition opportunities, as well as training and advocacy for the Utah arts and culture scene.

One way they raise funds for these programs is through their 300 Plates fundraising event.

Every year artists from all over Utah paint original works on 10 x 11 inch boards that are then auctioned and all proceeds support Art Access's programming.

300 Plates 2023 Event Details:

May 18th at Venue 6Six9

669 S W Temple St, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

6-9pm

general admission tickets $35

Follow them on Instagram & Facebook and for tickets and more information visit artaccessutah.org