Many children say a weekly food bag from USANA Kids Eat is the only consistent thing in their lives

Some children say the backpack full of food provided by Usana Kids Eat is the only consistency they have all week.
Posted at 3:34 PM, Aug 10, 2021
Hunger in Utah is more prevalent than most might think.

COVID has hit those in need even harder than the rest, especially those who don't know where their next meal is coming from.

USANA Kids Eat is 100 percent dedicated to helping hungry kids in Utah get the food we need.

Michelle Benedict, Director of USANA Kids Eat says when the children get their food bags, they are thrilled and grateful. Many children say the weekly food bag is the only consistent thing in their lives.

Michelle says, "It's tender to see the smiles and relief, knowing they will have food to eat."

The main program USANA Kids Eat does is the Weekend Program, which is funded through community donations and sponsor adoptions.

Each week kids are sent home from school with a bag of food to help them get through the weekend.

Currently there are 35 schools on the Weekend Program, and they deliver 930 total bags to them each weekend.

Michelle says they just added five new schools and expect to add a lot more for fall.

USANA Kids Eat is currently looking for Volunteer Deliver Drivers and Donations.

Later in the year they'll be needing people to help pack bags and adopt schools.

If you'd like more information please visit UsanaKidsEat.org.

