Many people are planning to hit the road this summer, but you could take that family vacation up a notch!

Summer is around the corner and that means… road trip!

With many families planning to hit the road this summer, Maddi Bourgerie joined us with how to take that family vacation up a notch with RVshare.

Maddi says according to the US Travel Association 61 percent of travelers will be taking a much needed vacation this summer.

"Some are still hesitant to get on a plane so they will be turning to a road trip. And why not use this opportunity to try out RVing for the first time? It will take your road trip to the next level," says Maddi.

Renting RV's become extremely popular. And RVshare is a reason why. It is a website that connects you with RVs to rent in your local area. It makes finding an RV, booking it and taking a road trip easy!

Maddi knows that packing for a camping trip can be a little daunting. So she shared some tips.

Check the listing and see what is included in the RV rental. You may want to bring your own bedding and towels. Don't forget a beach towel if you are swimming and paper towels for the kitchen.

Bring along groceries to pop into the fridge when picking up or meeting up with the RV owner. Basic kitchen supplies are also good to bring if you have room! Outdoor chairs and marshmallows roasters are a must.

