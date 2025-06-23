Many Utahns love spending time at the pool or lake, but with water comes some dangers

In Utah, many families love to spend summer days at the pool, at a lake or by a river, but with water recreation, there come some danger.

Dr. Mike Woodruff, Executive Medical Director with Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah, says a little caution around the water can go a long way.

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children between the ages of one and four, an Dr. Woodruff says that's due to most not knowing how to swim.

And, it's not just kids. 15 percent of adults don't know how to swim.

The American Red Cross website has a section that shows you swim classes available in your area.

Another important reminder for children and adults alike is to wear a life jacket. Personal floatation devices can hold you up out the water, even when unconscious.

Dr. Woodruff says, "You always want to have an adult who's designated to watch the kids and the adults when they're swimming."

Make sure private pools and hot tubs are fenced off or blocked.

A 2022 study showed that a leading factor in fatal boating accidents was alcohol consumption.

The water in many lakes comes from snowmelt and that cold water can impact your ability to swim and stay afloat.

Dr. Woodruff also says to stay clear of swift water in peak runoff months and beware of slot canyons, even in a dry area, when there's a threat of rain.

He says, "It's really important to know the weather, make sure you have an exit route from that canyon and have extra water and clothes with you in case."