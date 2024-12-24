Maple & Brown Sugar Glazed Holiday Ham recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson.

Ingredients



4-8 lb. boneless or bone in ham

½ c. butter

1 c. dark brown sugar

1/3 c. maple syrup

¼ c. apple cider

½ tsp. cinnamon

¼ tsp. nutmeg

¼ tsp. ground clove



Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 325. Remove your ham from the packaging and discard the glaze packet. Place the ham in the baking dish.

2. Add the butter, brown sugar, maple syrup, apple cider, cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove to a saucepan over medium heat. Stir and bring the mixture to a simmer. Cook for 5-7 minutes or until the glaze has slightly thickened.

3. Pour half of the glaze over the ham, trying to get some of the glaze in between each layer if using a spiral cut ham. If you are using a ham that isn't sliced, use a knife to score a cross hatch about ½ inch deep into the ham and then pour over half of the glaze.

4. Cover the ham with foil and cook for 2-2 ½ hours or until the internal temperature reaches 145 degrees. Remove the ham from the oven and turn the heat up in your oven to 425 degrees. Brush on the remaining glaze and then return the ham to the oven to get a nice brown and toasty exterior (15-20 more minutes).

5. Transfer the ham to a serving dish and pour over any juices left in the roasting pan. Serve and enjoy!

Tips

When purchasing your ham, figure ¾ lb. for a bone-in ham and ½ lb. per person for a boneless ham

You can also cook in a crockpot on high heat at a similar time. Just transfer to a baking pan back into the oven to brown the top per the instructions above

Most hams are pre-cooked. The cooking process is just to rewarm the ham. The easiest way to know when your ham is done is to use a meat thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the ham and monitor to 145 degrees.

