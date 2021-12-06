Maple Roasted Acorn Squash and Fall Salad recipes

Erika Schlick with The Trail to Health joined us with two recipes perfect for chilly fall evenings.

Maple Roasted Acorn Squash

Ingredients

¼ cup coconut oil, melted

1 teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

2 tablespoons maple syrup

½ teaspoon sea salt.

1 acorn squash, thinly sliced and roasted

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 375 F degrees.

2. Wash and slice the ends off the acorn squash. Slice it in half through the center and remove the seeds with a spoon.

3. Slice into 1/2 slices and place on a parchment lined baking sheet

4. In a small bowl mix together the melted coconut oil, cinnamon, nutmeg, maple syrup and salt and use a pastry brush and coat both sides of the squash

5. Place in the oven and roast for 15-20min and then flip the pieces and roast another 15-20 min.

6. Enjoy as a side with a baked fish or top on my Maple Roasted Fall Salad.

Fall Salad

3 cups baby arugula

¼ cup Pomegranate seeds

½ cup Mandarins, segmented

3 tablespoons pumpkin seeds

3 tablespoons sunflower seeds

1 avocado sliced

Tangerine Pomegranate Dressing

¼ cup tangerine juice

¼ cup pomegranate juice

½ cup olive oil (use code TRAILTOHEALTH to 10% off)

2 tablespoons fresh rosemary, chopped

2 tablespoons fresh tarragon, chopped

½ teaspoon salt

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 375F

2. Wash and slice the ends off the acorn squash. Slice it in half through the center and remove the seeds with a spoon.

3. Slice into ½ slices and place on a parchment lined baking sheet

4. In a small bowl mix together the melted coconut oil, cinnamon, nutmeg, maple syrup and salt and use a pastry brush and coat both sides of the squash

5. Place in the oven and roast for 15-20min and then flip the pieces and roast another 15-20 min.

6. Meanwhile, assemble the salad by making a bed of arugula and topping with pomegranate seeds, mandarins, pecans, pumpkin seeds and sunflower.

7. Combine all the dressing ingredients in blender or whisk in a bowl and set aside.

8. Let the acorn squash cool slightly and then top it on the salad and add sliced avocado.

9. Option to add grilled rosemary steak or chicken.

10. Top with Tangerine Pomegranate Dressing and enjoy.

Get more recipes at thetrailtohealth.com.

