March is Irish Dancer Appreciation Month and International Irish Dance Day is March 17!

March is Irish Dancer Appreciation Month and March 17 is International Irish Dance Day.

We think of Irish dancing to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, and this week is very busy for the dancers at the Harp Irish Dance Company.

They are performing all over the Wasatch Front in celebration of Irish Culture. They are visiting elementary schools, rest homes and festivals.

The World Irish Dance Championships are in Belfast, Northern Ireland next month. This prestigious competition is only for the top one percent of dancers worldwide.

Two of the students at Harp Irish Dance Company are representing Utah and the Western United States at the championships.

You can take lessons for yourself too. For more information please visit: harpirishdance.com