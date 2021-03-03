Menu

Marie Osmond will perform against the red rocks of Tuacahn Amphitheatre for the first time

Marie Osmond stopped by to talk about her concert coming soon at Tuacahn Amphitheatre and her new album in the works.
Posted at 1:44 PM, Mar 03, 2021
Marie Osmond will be performing in Utah again at Tuachan Amphitheatre, set against the red rocks of majestic Padre canyon in Ivins, Utah.

This will be the first time Marie's performed at Tuacahn, and she'll be joined by The Southwest Symphony Orchestra.

The concert is April 16, 2021 in the outdoor Amphitheatre which has more than 2,000 seats. The concert starts at 8:00 p.m.

Marie has five iconic decades in the entertainment business performing as a successful singer, television performer, dancer, actor, author, entrepreneur and public speaker.

For ticket information, please visit tuacahn.org.

Tuachan is taking enhanced health and safety protocols. Face masks are required for everyone in attendance at Tuacahn. Hand sanitizing stations are available throughout the facility. And, there are additional entrance and exit points to reduce gatherings on the plaza. Social distancing is being enforced and there is enhanced cleaning and sanitizing procedures in effect.

