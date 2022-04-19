Mark Miller Subaru donates nearly $200,000 in the 14th annual Subaru Share the Love Event

Mark Miller Subaru 14th annual Subaru Share the Love Event is excited to announce their biggest donation ever!

The Subaru Share The Love Event takes place each mid-November through December, where customers get to select a charity to receive a donation on their behalf.

Thanks to the Mark Miller Subaru customers, they donated $92,913 to Summit Land Conservancy and $106,054 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah!!

Summit Land Conservancy is the only nonprofit dedicated to saving the open spaces of Park City and the Wasatch Back by protecting and defending local landscapes.

Cheryl Fox, Summit Land Conservancy, Executive Director explained the this money will support their efforts to protect an additional 12,000 acres of open space from Summit County to Weber County.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah (BBBSU) works to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.

Amanda, BBBSU shared that this donation will help them match 82 youths (Littles) with adult mentors (Bigs) and provide year-round support and services for these matches.

Through the support of Subaru of America, local Subaru retailers across the country, and Subaru customers, more than $225 million has been donated to charities across the country.

For more info about the Subaru Share The Love Event go to www.markmillersubaru.com

