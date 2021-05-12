Mark Miller Subaru is hosting their 13th annual Do Good Feel Good Event during the month of May to support the community and their Love Promise charity partners.

Budah talked with General Manager & CEO Jeff Miller who says for every car sold during May, Mark Miller Subaru will donate $75 to the Love Promise charity partner of the customer choice.

Since 2010, Mark Miller Subaru has donated more than $2.6 million to support the local community and amazing nonprofits.

This year's Love Promise charity partners are: Summit Land Conservancy, Street Dawg Crew of Utah, Fit To Recover, The Malinois Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah, Discovery Gateway, and Westminster College—Office of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion.

Miller says you can help your favorite Love Promise charity partner win $1,500 by voting for them during the Facebook voting contest.

Mark Miller Subaru is also giving away a 3-year lease on a new 2021 Subaru Impreza during the Do Good Feel Good Event, including a $1,500 Mark Miller Design credit to help the winner customize their new Impreza.

Visit markmillersubaru.com for details on the Impreza giveaway and other Do Good Feel Good activities.