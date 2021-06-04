Mark Your Calendar! Weber Communities That Care is kicking off substance use prevention efforts this weekend with Parents Empowered

This weekend Communities That Care will be hosting its first event that has brought together local leaders and the state's underage drinking prevention campaign, Parents Empowered.

It's happening Saturday, June 5 from 10am -11am at Lee's Marketplace, 2645 N. Washington in North Ogden.

Susannah Burt, Community Board Chair for Weber Communities That Care, told us that at the event, the youth council will be talking to parents about their role in preventing underage drinking and other substance use.

While you might think your kids are more influenced by their peers, research shows the #1 reason kids choose not to drink is because of parental disapproval.

Being involved in your child's life and regularly spending time with them, doing things they like to do, helps strengthen your relationship.

Kids who feel close to their parents are much more likely to have open conversations with them and to listen when their parents set clear rules to protect their health and safety.

Consistent communication with your kids is key. Let your kids know that you strongly disapprove of underage drinking and set clear rules against it.

Check out the Parents Empowered Facebook page for tips and resources parents can use to start these conversations and help prevent underage drinking.