Baby Animal Days is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the American West Heritage Center and it's starting soon!

It runs April 2-5 and April 10-12, 2025 at the farm in beautiful Cache Valley.

This year, you can also see baby bears from Yellowstone Bear World.

The Utah Petting Zoo Gone Wild from April 10-12, 2025 features wagon rides, historic demos, food vendors and so much more.

Don't forget about the Mountain Man Rendezvous too!

You can learn more at awhc.org.