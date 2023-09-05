"Marry Me" Salmon recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff.

For the Sauce:

4 Tbsp. butter

1 Tbsp. garlic, minced

3 Tbsp. flour

1 1/2 c. chicken broth

1 c. heavy cream

1/4 c. grated parmesan cheese

1/2 c. sun-dried tomatoes

1 tsp. Italian seasoning

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

Fresh chopped basil for garnish

For the Salmon:

4 salmon fillets

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 Tbsp. Italian seasoning

Kosher salt and pepper to taste

Directions

1. Heat a skillet over medium-high heat. Brush the salmon fillets with the reserved sun-dried tomato oil. Season each with kosher salt, pepper, and Italian seasoning. Add the oil to the pan and add the salmon flesh side down. Cook 4-5 minutes or until the salmon has a golden brown crust. Flip the salmon and cook another 3-4 minutes. Remove it from the pan.

2. Add the butter to the same skillet. Add the garlic and cook 1 minute. Add the flour and stir to form a paste. Add the chicken broth and bring to a simmer, stirring often. Cook for 5 minutes. Stir in the heavy cream, sun-dried tomatoes, Italian seasoning, and lemon juice and zest. Simmer for another few minutes until the sauce thickens slightly. Taste the sauce and season with kosher salt and pepper as necessary. Stir in the cheese just until it melts.

3. Add the salmon back to the pan to rewarm a few minutes. Serve the salmon warm covered in the sauce. Garnish with some fresh basil. Serve with your favorite rice and veggie. Enjoy!

For more recipes please visit smithsfoodanddrug.com.