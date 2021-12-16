If you're looking for a great holiday breakfast or brunch recipe, look no further than Cooking with Ruthie's Mascarpone Stuffed French Toast with Cranberry Syrup recipe!

Ingredients

12 slices french or sourdough bread, sliced 1/2 inch thick

1 (8 ounce) neufatchel cream cheese

1/2 cup (4 ounces) mascarpone cheese

1/2 cup pecans, chopped

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

6 eggs, beaten

3 cups 2% milk

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

parchment paper

Syrup:

1 cup fresh cranberries

2 cups pure maple syrup

3/4 teaspoon orange zest

Instructions