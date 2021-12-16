Watch
Mascarpone Stuffed French Toast with Cranberry Syrup Recipe

This recipe by Cooking with Ruthie is perfect for Christmas morning breakfast.
If you're looking for a great holiday breakfast or brunch recipe, look no further than Cooking with Ruthie's Mascarpone Stuffed French Toast with Cranberry Syrup recipe!

Ingredients

  • 12 slices french or sourdough bread, sliced 1/2 inch thick
  • 1 (8 ounce) neufatchel cream cheese
  • 1/2 cup (4 ounces) mascarpone cheese
  • 1/2 cup pecans, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
  • 6 eggs, beaten
  • 3 cups 2% milk
  • 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
  • parchment paper
  • Syrup:
  • 1 cup fresh cranberries
  • 2 cups pure maple syrup
  • 3/4 teaspoon orange zest

Instructions

  1. French Toast:
  2. In a 10x14 baking dish place a piece of parchment paper (to prevent sticking while turning during baking).
  3. Place 6 pieces of french bread in the bottom of baking pan. In a small mixing bowl combine cream cheese, mascarpone, pecans, brown sugar, cinnamon, 1/4 teaspoon sea salt.
  4. Mix until incorporated. Spread mixture on each slice of french bread, distributing evenly. Place additional piece of bread on top.
  5. Mix eggs, milk, salt in a small mixing bowl and evenly pour over pan.
  6. Cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate 12-24 hours. Preheat oven 375 degrees. Remove plastic wrap and bake for 1 hour-1 hour 10 minutes.
  7. Using a large spatula carefully turn each stack over every 20 minutes to brown on all sides and ensure uniform baking.
  8. Serve warm with Cranberry Syrup.
  9. Syrup:
  10. In a medium sauce pan pour syrup, add orange zest, bring to boil then reduce to simmer.
  11. Add cranberries and cook 8 minutes until berries burst and juices run.
  12. Serve warm. Refrigerate leftovers. Delicious!
