If you're looking for a great holiday breakfast or brunch recipe, look no further than Cooking with Ruthie's Mascarpone Stuffed French Toast with Cranberry Syrup recipe!
Ingredients
- 12 slices french or sourdough bread, sliced 1/2 inch thick
- 1 (8 ounce) neufatchel cream cheese
- 1/2 cup (4 ounces) mascarpone cheese
- 1/2 cup pecans, chopped
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
- 6 eggs, beaten
- 3 cups 2% milk
- 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
- parchment paper
- Syrup:
- 1 cup fresh cranberries
- 2 cups pure maple syrup
- 3/4 teaspoon orange zest
Instructions
- French Toast:
- In a 10x14 baking dish place a piece of parchment paper (to prevent sticking while turning during baking).
- Place 6 pieces of french bread in the bottom of baking pan. In a small mixing bowl combine cream cheese, mascarpone, pecans, brown sugar, cinnamon, 1/4 teaspoon sea salt.
- Mix until incorporated. Spread mixture on each slice of french bread, distributing evenly. Place additional piece of bread on top.
- Mix eggs, milk, salt in a small mixing bowl and evenly pour over pan.
- Cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate 12-24 hours. Preheat oven 375 degrees. Remove plastic wrap and bake for 1 hour-1 hour 10 minutes.
- Using a large spatula carefully turn each stack over every 20 minutes to brown on all sides and ensure uniform baking.
- Serve warm with Cranberry Syrup.
- Syrup:
- In a medium sauce pan pour syrup, add orange zest, bring to boil then reduce to simmer.
- Add cranberries and cook 8 minutes until berries burst and juices run.
- Serve warm. Refrigerate leftovers. Delicious!