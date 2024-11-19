Mason Sawyer experienced the unthinkable, but now inspires others with his story

Mason Sawyer has experienced the unthinkable. He lost his wife, two children, brother and nephew in a single accident.

Yet through that devastation, Mason has found a deeper purpose. He is more than a survivor, he is a dedicated advocate for resilience, mental health, and living life with purpose.

He's the creator of the 10ninety Podcast, where he shares his powerful story of loss, strength and the 10/90 Principle: life is 10 percent what happens to you and 90 percent how you respond.

You can be a part of A Night with Mason Sawyer as he shares his inspiring story.

Hosted by Copper Hills Boys Basketball, the event is November 19, 2024 at 7:00pm in the Copper Hills High School Auditorium.

Funds go directly to the Copper Hills Boys Basketball program and tickets are $10 a person or $45 for a family pass.

To buy tickets please click here and for more information or to listen to Mason's podcast please visit:the10ninety.com.