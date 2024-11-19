Watch Now
Mason Sawyer experienced the unthinkable, but now inspires others with his story

"A Night with Mason Sawyer"
Mason Sawyer has been through the unthinkable, but he lives by this: "Life is 10 percent what happens to you and 90 percent what you're going to do about it."
Yet through that devastation, Mason has found a deeper purpose. He is more than a survivor, he is a dedicated advocate for resilience, mental health, and living life with purpose.

He's the creator of the 10ninety Podcast, where he shares his powerful story of loss, strength and the 10/90 Principle: life is 10 percent what happens to you and 90 percent how you respond.

You can be a part of A Night with Mason Sawyer as he shares his inspiring story.

Hosted by Copper Hills Boys Basketball, the event is November 19, 2024 at 7:00pm in the Copper Hills High School Auditorium.

Funds go directly to the Copper Hills Boys Basketball program and tickets are $10 a person or $45 for a family pass.

To buy tickets please click here and for more information or to listen to Mason's podcast please visit:the10ninety.com.

