"Masquerade Mix-Up" is making its world premiere in Utah

"Masquerade Mix-Up" is making its world premiere right here in Utah at the Utah International Film Festival.

We talked with filmmakers Robert Andrus and Brandon Ho to learn more about the romcom.

They says the movie's main character is Ashton, a junior editor who falls for a novelist she's editing while navigating the treacherous waters of office politics and jealous colleagues.

"Masquerade Mix-Up" will be shown Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. at the Experience Event Center, 1440 Moon River Drive in Provo.

The Utah International Film Festival runs through January 11, 2025 and presents world premieres and special screenings from around the world.

The festival is a hub for independent cinema.

Get your tickets at TheUtahFilmFestival.com.

