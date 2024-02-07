Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Master Autotech is unveiling transformations at their auto shops

Master Autotech
You've probably seen the transformation from Master Muffler to Master Autotech. Here's what it means for customers.
Posted at 1:54 PM, Feb 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-07 15:54:40-05

You've probably been noticing the exciting transformations happening at Master Autotech (formerly Master Muffler) locations.

Owner Brian Everill says, "Our passion for complete auto care led us to expand our services beyond mufflers. Although we held onto the Master Muffler name for decades, we knew it was time for a change."

Although the name has changed, you can expect to find the same amazing business that has been serving you for more than six decades.

In addition to mufflers, they also can help you with catalytic converters, brake repair and maintenance, A/C, engine diagnostics, tune ups, engine repairs, tire sales and services, shocks and struts, transmissions, oil changes, emission testing, and even hybrid and EV repair.

You can learn more and find the closest location to you at masterauto.tech.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere