Master Autotech is unveiling transformations at their auto shops

You've probably been noticing the exciting transformations happening at Master Autotech (formerly Master Muffler) locations.

Owner Brian Everill says, "Our passion for complete auto care led us to expand our services beyond mufflers. Although we held onto the Master Muffler name for decades, we knew it was time for a change."

Although the name has changed, you can expect to find the same amazing business that has been serving you for more than six decades.

In addition to mufflers, they also can help you with catalytic converters, brake repair and maintenance, A/C, engine diagnostics, tune ups, engine repairs, tire sales and services, shocks and struts, transmissions, oil changes, emission testing, and even hybrid and EV repair.

You can learn more and find the closest location to you at masterauto.tech.