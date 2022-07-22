Mat and Savanna have a new album out and an upcoming concert

Mat and Savanna Shaw have a new album out called "Happy Like That".

Their music video for one of the songs, When You Believe, has more than 1.2 million views and counting.

The daddy-daughter duo started putting their duets online during the pandemic. They were shocked when their songs went viral, and their fan base continues to grow!

The daddy daughter duo are getting ready for another concert at Sandy Amphitheater on August 6, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are still available.

