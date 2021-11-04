Mat and Savanna Shaw perform a new song off their Christmas Album

Mat and Savanna Shaw started putting their duets on the internet during the pandemic. They were shocked when their songs went virual, and their fan base continues to grow!

The daddy daughter duo are getting ready for another concert at Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City on December 18, and it will be streamed around the world as well.

Mat and Savanna also have a new Christmas Album "The Joy of Christmas" which is now available.

They are excited about several collaborations on the Album including Crescent Superband, GENTRI, Pennie Jean, the youngest Shaw sister at just seven years old, and Jim Brickman.

They performed a new song "A Little Bit of Christmas" for us.

For more information and to get tickets to the concert please visit matandsavannahmusic.com and be sure to follow them @matandsavanna on social media.

