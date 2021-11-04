Watch
The Place

Actions

Mat and Savanna Shaw perform a new song off their Christmas Album

items.[0].videoTitle
Mat and Savanna Shaw have a new Christmas CD and a concert coming up.
Posted at 2:48 PM, Nov 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-04 16:48:53-04

Mat and Savanna Shaw started putting their duets on the internet during the pandemic. They were shocked when their songs went virual, and their fan base continues to grow!

The daddy daughter duo are getting ready for another concert at Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City on December 18, and it will be streamed around the world as well.

Mat and Savanna also have a new Christmas Album "The Joy of Christmas" which is now available.

They are excited about several collaborations on the Album including Crescent Superband, GENTRI, Pennie Jean, the youngest Shaw sister at just seven years old, and Jim Brickman.

They performed a new song "A Little Bit of Christmas" for us.

For more information and to get tickets to the concert please visit matandsavannahmusic.com and be sure to follow them @matandsavanna on social media.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere