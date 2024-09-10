Matcha Café Kyoto is proud to be the first Matcha spot in Utah.

Matcha Café Kyoto says it's proud to bring authentic Japanese matcha culture to Utah.

Matcha is known for many health benefits including being rich in antioxidants.

Matcha Café Kyoto say they meticulously source organic, ceremonial-grade matcha powder from Japan and they use traditional preparation techniques in making their menu items.

They offer a diverse selection of matcha-based beverages and desserts, such as matcha lattes, ice cream, and shaved ice.

They also serve a selection of Japanese cuisine, including Karaage (fried chicken), curry dishes, mochi, onigiri and sandwiches.

They are located at 2223 South Highland Drive in Salt Lake City.

You can find more information at matchacafekyoto.com.

